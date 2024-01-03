OUVERTURE DE LA BOUTIQUE EN VILLE – ASSAJUCO EMMAUS rue Erckmann Chatrian Sarrebourg
OUVERTURE DE LA BOUTIQUE EN VILLE – ASSAJUCO EMMAUS rue Erckmann Chatrian Sarrebourg, samedi 9 mars 2024.
Sarrebourg Moselle
Début : Samedi 2024-03-09 10:00:00
fin : 2024-03-09 12:00:00
Emmaüs Sarrebourg organise une vente de solidarité dans « la boutique en ville », rue Erckmann Chatrian à Sarrebourg.Tout public
0 EUR.
rue Erckmann Chatrian
Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est
