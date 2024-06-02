MATIN CHANTANT AVEC CHICANDIER ET MATHOU CANN 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach, 2 juin 2024, Freyming-Merlebach.

Avec Chicandier et Mathou Cann

Nous retrouvons Chicandier et Mathou mais les choses ont changé !

La femme de Chicandier s’est barrée, marre de ses frasques alcooliques et de voir ce Youtubeur pathétique se prendre pour Jack Nicholson ! La fille de Chicandier ne lui adresse plus la parole non plus. Chicandier décide alors de prendre une coloc’ avec son ami de toujours, Mathou et là commence une longue descente aux enfers. Alcool, jeux… Désœuvré…Chicandier va finir sous les ponts avec un SDF nommé Jimmy ; puis en hôpital psychiatrique avec un colocataire nommé Patrick qui a découpé la tête de sa femme… Il va alors entreprendre une désintox et tout faire pour reprendre une vie saine… quitte à se mettre avec une femme végane…et puis comme dit l’expression « On ne change pas les rayures du zèbre » !

Mathou incarne tour à tour les personnages machiavéliques que Chicandier va croiser sur sa route pour le faire replonger et croyez-moi la route est chaotique !. Tout public

Dimanche 2024-06-02 20:00:00 fin : 2024-06-02 21:30:00. 24 EUR.

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



With Chicandier and Mathou Cann

We’re back with Chicandier and Mathou, but things have changed!

Chicandier’s wife has left, fed up with his alcoholic antics and with seeing this pathetic youtuber think he’s Jack Nicholson! Chicandier’s daughter doesn’t talk to him anymore either. Chicandier decides to move in with his lifelong friend Mathou, and there begins a long descent into hell. Alcohol, gambling? Chicandier ends up living under the bridge with a homeless man named Jimmy, then in a psychiatric hospital with a roommate named Patrick who cut off his wife’s head? He then embarks on a detox and does everything in his power to return to a healthy life? even if it means hooking up with a vegan woman? and as the saying goes, « You can’t change a zebra’s stripes »!

Mathou plays the machiavellian characters Chicandier meets along the way, and believe me, it’s a bumpy ride!

Con Chicandier y Mathou Cann

Volvemos con Chicandier y Mathou, ¡pero las cosas han cambiado!

La mujer de Chicandier se ha marchado, harta de su alcoholismo y de ver cómo este patético youtuber se cree Jack Nicholson La hija de Chicandier tampoco le habla. Así que Chicandier decide compartir piso con su viejo amigo Mathou, y ahí empieza un largo descenso a los infiernos. Alcohol, juego.. Chicandier acaba viviendo debajo de un puente con un vagabundo llamado Jimmy, luego en un hospital psiquiátrico con un compañero de piso llamado Patrick que le cortó la cabeza a su mujer.. Empezará una desintoxicación y hará todo lo posible para volver a llevar una vida sana… aunque eso signifique liarse con un vegano… y como dice el refrán: « ¡No se pueden cambiar las rayas de una cebra! »

Mathou interpreta por turnos a los maquiavélicos personajes que Chicandier se encontrará por el camino para volver a encarrilarlo, y créanme, ¡es un viaje lleno de baches!

Mit Chicandier und Mathou Cann

Wir treffen Chicandier und Mathou wieder, aber die Dinge haben sich geändert!

Chicandiers Frau ist abgehauen, sie hat genug von seinen Alkoholeskapaden und davon, dass dieser erbärmliche Youtuber sich für Jack Nicholson hält! Auch Chicandiers Tochter spricht nicht mehr mit ihm. Chicandier beschließt, mit seinem langjährigen Freund Mathou in eine WG zu ziehen, und dort beginnt ein langer Abstieg in die Hölle. Alkohol, Glücksspiel? Chicandier landet unter der Brücke mit einem Obdachlosen namens Jimmy, dann in einer psychiatrischen Klinik mit einem Mitbewohner namens Patrick, der seiner Frau den Kopf abgeschnitten hat Er macht einen Entzug und versucht alles, um wieder ein gesundes Leben zu führen, selbst wenn er sich mit einer Veganerin einlässt

Mathou spielt abwechselnd die machiavellistischen Charaktere, denen Chicandier auf seinem Weg zum Rückfall begegnet, und glauben Sie mir, der Weg ist chaotisch!

