Atelier informatique Médiathèque de Saint-Dizier Saint-Dizier
Catégories d’Évènement:
Atelier informatique Médiathèque de Saint-Dizier Saint-Dizier, mardi 2 avril 2024.
Atelier informatique Cours informatique 2 – 26 avril Médiathèque de Saint-Dizier Inscription conseillée
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-02T14:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-02T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-26T14:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-26T16:00:00+02:00
Cours informatique pour débutant.
Médiathèque de Saint-Dizier 5 Place du Général de Gaulle, 52100 Saint-Dizier Saint-Dizier 52100 Haute-Marne Grand Est 03 25 56 56 66 https://www.facebook.com/mediatheque.saintdizier/ [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 03 25 56 56 66 »}]
Atelier