NUIT LIBRE INVITE Abstraxion – Cheche – Spicy V Gare Saint Sauveur Lille

NUIT LIBRE INVITE Abstraxion - Cheche - Spicy V Gare Saint Sauveur Lille

NUIT LIBRE INVITE Abstraxion – Cheche – Spicy V Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, jeudi 28 mars 2024.

NUIT LIBRE INVITE Abstraxion – Cheche – Spicy V Dra Mä et Under The Moon ont ouvert la voie, pour cette édition c’est Abstraxion qui embarquera ST SO pour lors d’une soirée riche où l’on voyagera entre progressive techno, trance, rave, indus… Jeudi 28 mars, 20h00 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée Libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-28T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-29T00:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-28T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-29T00:30:00+01:00

Harold Boué, connu sous les noms d’Abstraxion et Lion’s Drums, est un producteur et musicien
français basé à Marseille. Sa musique transcende les frontières, dans une explosion de genres et d’influences, entre l’italo-disco, EBM, early-trance, en passant par la rave techno et raptor house, créant une expérience auditive unique et captivante. Abstraxion est connu pour ses sets imprévisibles, amenant souvent les auditeurs dans un voyage musical inattendu et intense.
►INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/abstraxion_lionsdrums/
►SOUNDCLOUD : https://soundcloud.com/abstraxion
►HÖR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=XCJCaKBZ-bw

Spicy V est une artiste émergente originaire de Lille, elle apporte une nouvelle dimension à la scène techno, à la fois progressive et puissante, cette dualité crée une fusion entre mélodies envoûtantes et kick drums énergiques. Ses sélections soigneusement élaborées transportent le public dans une atmosphère hypnotique et vibrante créant une expérience sensorielle intense.
►INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/spicyv_dj/
►SOUNDCLOUD : https://soundcloud.com/user-437626847

DJ Libanais basé à Lyon, Cheche propose une fusion audacieuse de mélodies indus, rave et hard techno tout en s’inspirant de sonorités orientales. A travers ses sets, il propose une énergie d’union entre toutes les âmes présentes.
►INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/chechemusik/
►SOUNDCLOUD : https://soundcloud.com/georges-khalil-4

20h30-00h30 //
Entrée GRATUITE
Terrasse jusqu’à minuit
Métro ligne 2 : Arrêt Grand Palais

