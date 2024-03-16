CONCERT « TRIBUTE NIAGARA ET LES RITA MITSOUKO » Saint-Chamas, 16 mars 2024, Saint-Chamas.

Saint-Chamas,Bouches-du-Rhône

Le temps d’une soirée, retrouvez le rock des années 80 et venez chanter et danser sur les rythmes endiablés avec le groupe KYS, des musiciens passionnés réunis autour de Caroline Lopez qui vont vous emmener dans l’univers des Rita Mitsouko et de Niagara..

2024-03-16 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-16 . .

Saint-Chamas 13250 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Join us for an evening of ’80s rock, singing and dancing to the wild rhythms of KYS, a group of passionate musicians led by Caroline Lopez, who will take you back to the world of Rita Mitsouko and Niagara.

Acompáñenos en una velada de rock ochentero, cantando y bailando al ritmo frenético de KYS, un grupo de músicos apasionados dirigidos por Caroline Lopez que le transportarán al mundo de Rita Mitsouko y Niágara.

Einen Abend lang können Sie den Rock der 80er Jahre wiederentdecken und zu den wilden Rhythmen der Gruppe KYS singen und tanzen. Die leidenschaftlichen Musiker um Caroline Lopez werden Sie in die Welt von Rita Mitsouko und Niagara entführen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par Office de Tourisme de Saint Chamas