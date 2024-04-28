Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

ANDREA SAGGIOMO / EN LIEU SÛR / MAURICIO AMARANTE L’Embobineuse Marseille

ANDREA SAGGIOMO / EN LIEU SÛR / MAURICIO AMARANTE ♫♫♫ Dimanche 28 avril, 19h00 L’Embobineuse 7€ + 2€ d’adhésion annuelle

Début : 2024-04-28T19:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-28T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-28T19:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-28T23:59:00+02:00

Dimanche soir immersif son & lumière
avec la crème de l’expeh !

ANDREA SAGGIOMO “Domestication film series”
(proj. 16mm, optical sound – Naples)
3 films bobines16mm :
– ALU’ (16mm expanded cinema perf – optical sound and diy noise machines)
https://vimeo.com/768949836
– ON MY DIRTY WINGS (Expanded cinema perf – diy noise machines)
– TRANSPARENT NATURE (16mm expanded cinema perf – magnetic sound)
EN LIEU SÛR
(duo de sirènes Bouyer avec Feromil)
https://soundcloud.com/user-33917038/cuve
MAURICIO AMARANTE
(ambiance fumeuse)
19H – 00H
7€ + 2€ adh.
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

