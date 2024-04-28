ANDREA SAGGIOMO / EN LIEU SÛR / MAURICIO AMARANTE L’Embobineuse Marseille, dimanche 28 avril 2024.

ANDREA SAGGIOMO / EN LIEU SÛR / MAURICIO AMARANTE ♫♫♫ Dimanche 28 avril, 19h00 L’Embobineuse 7€ + 2€ d’adhésion annuelle

Dimanche soir immersif son & lumière

avec la crème de l’expeh !

ANDREA SAGGIOMO “Domestication film series”

(proj. 16mm, optical sound – Naples)

3 films bobines16mm :

– ALU’ (16mm expanded cinema perf – optical sound and diy noise machines)

https://vimeo.com/768949836

– ON MY DIRTY WINGS (Expanded cinema perf – diy noise machines)

– TRANSPARENT NATURE (16mm expanded cinema perf – magnetic sound)

EN LIEU SÛR

(duo de sirènes Bouyer avec Feromil)

https://soundcloud.com/user-33917038/cuve

MAURICIO AMARANTE

(ambiance fumeuse)

19H – 00H

7€ + 2€ adh.

_____________________________________________________________



