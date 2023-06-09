Leroy se meurt / Bain de Gong / Francky Lanight L’intermediaire Marseille, 9 juin 2023, Marseille.

Leroy se meurt / Bain de Gong / Francky Lanight Vendredi 9 juin, 21h00 L’intermediaire 5€

Leroy se meurt

https://leroysemeurt.bandcamp.com/

https://soundcloud.com/leroysemeurt

https://www.facebook.com/LEROYSEMEURT.leroysemeurt

Bain de Gong

https://youtu.be/fDHay-5E7vc

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-09T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-10T02:00:00+02:00

