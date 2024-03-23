AURIGNAC CROQUÉ AU FUSAIN LA CAFETIERE Aurignac
samedi 23 mars 2024.
Haute-Garonne
Atelier baladeur animé par Bert WILS, artiste plasticien
Bert vous attend à La Cafetière dès 10h30. Vous partez ensemble dans le village à la découverte d’un lieu qui vous inspire pour le dessiner !
Participation pour le matériel 3 euros par séance.
N'oubliez pas de vous inscrire! 3 EUR.
Début : 2024-03-23 10:30:00
fin : 2024-03-23 12:30:00
LA CAFETIERE 26 rue Saint-Michel
Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
