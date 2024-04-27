One man show : Olivier LEJEUNE – Samedi 27 avril Auditorium Balma
One man show : Olivier LEJEUNE – Samedi 27 avril Auditorium Balma, samedi 27 avril 2024.
One man show : Olivier LEJEUNE – Samedi 27 avril Spectacle humoristique Samedi 27 avril, 20h30 Auditorium Renseignements
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-27T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-27T22:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-27T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-27T22:30:00+02:00
La Ville de Balma et Stelasud vous présentent le spectacle déjanté d’Olivier LEJEUNE : humour efficace, corrosif, sans vulgarité, garanti sans temps mort.
Vente des places au Pôle culture et animation locale, du lundi au vendredi de 8h30 à 17h.
Auditorium 6 Avenue François Mitterrand, 31130 Balma Balma 31130 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 05 62 57 83 56 »}]
