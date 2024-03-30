LE GRAND DEFILE (CARNAVAL DE TOULOUSE) CENTRE-VILLE Toulouse, 30 mars 2024 19:30, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Temps fort du Carnaval de Toulouse, le Grand Défilé est de retour ! Venez partager un grand moment collectif et convivial et retrouvez les chars et ensembles défilants d’ici et d’ailleurs : c’est la parade des COCUs..

CENTRE-VILLE

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



A highlight of the Toulouse Carnival, the Grand Défilé is back! Come and share a great collective moment of conviviality, and meet the floats and marching bands from here and abroad: it?s the COCUs parade.

Vuelve el Grand Défilé, uno de los momentos estelares del Carnaval de Toulouse Únase a la diversión y vea las carrozas y conjuntos de todo el mundo en el desfile de COCUs.

Der Grand Défilé, der Höhepunkt des Karnevals in Toulouse, ist wieder da! Erleben Sie einen großen gemeinsamen und geselligen Moment und treffen Sie die Umzugswagen und -ensembles von hier und anderswo: Es ist die Parade der COCUs.

