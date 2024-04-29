CAFÉ-RENCONTRE « LA FORMATION À VOTRE PORTE » LA CAFETIERE Aurignac
CAFÉ-RENCONTRE « LA FORMATION À VOTRE PORTE » LA CAFETIERE Aurignac, lundi 29 avril 2024.
Nouveau projet, réorientation, changement de vie…Toutes les questions que vous vous posez sur les possibilités de formation à côté de chez vous ! Alors rendez-vous à La Cafetière…
Graines d’avenir, Afidel, La Cafetière, la MJC Saint Gaudens, BGE Comminges, Job en Comminges et travail & transitions vous invitent au café-rencontre pour vous présenter Défi Comminges « la formation à votre porte ». .
Début : 2024-04-29 09:30:00
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel
Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
