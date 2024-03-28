LES JEUDIS AFTERWORK LE CHEMIN DES RÊVES Saint-Gély-du-Fesc, jeudi 4 avril 2024.

LES JEUDIS AFTERWORK LE CHEMIN DES RÊVES Saint-Gély-du-Fesc
LES JEUDIS AFTERWORK LE CHEMIN DES RÊVES Saint-Gély-du-Fesc Hérault
Retrouvez nous chaque jeudi (hors jours fériés) de 16h à 20h pour un Afterwork convivial sur notre terrasse paysagée face au Pic Saint-Loup ou bien sur la mezzanine climatisée du chai.
Service des vins du domaine au verre ou à la bouteille, anciens millésimes, produits du terroir et grignotage.
Réservation recommandée au 04 99 62 74 25 ou au 06 31 39 87 45. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-04 16:00:00
fin : 2024-07-04 19:00:00
218 rue de la Syrah
Saint-Gély-du-Fesc 34980 Hérault Occitanie
