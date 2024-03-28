Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Cherry Pills / Murder my sweet Leda Atomica Musique Marseille, jeudi 28 mars 2024.

Cherry Pills / Murder my sweet ♫♫♫ Jeudi 28 mars, 19h00 Leda Atomica Musique 7€ / Adhésion annuelle 3€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-28T19:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-28T22:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-28T19:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-28T22:00:00+01:00

– Trio power rock, Grenoble
Cherry Pills est un trio de power rock originaire de Grenoble (France). Une nana rock’n’roll, deux gars percutants et du bon hard rock. La recette parfaite pour se changer les idées et savourer une bonne dose de Cherry Pills !
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/cherrypills
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/cherry.pills/
Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClrpLPBVao3I4-hC_F6lCLw
Snipfeed CHERRY PILLS : https://snipfeed.co/cherrypills

Concert MURDER MY SWEET
Murder my sweet (rock, post-punk)
Murder, My Sweet est un groupe formé en 2020 à Marseille, France.
Leur nom est tiré du film américain de 1944, il embrasse un univers à la sombre, groovy rock et frappant.
https://soundcloud.com/murdermysweet
https://www.youtube.com/@murdermysweet
https://murdermysweet.bandcamp.com/
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

