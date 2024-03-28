Cherry Pills / Murder my sweet Leda Atomica Musique Marseille, jeudi 28 mars 2024.

– Trio power rock, Grenoble

Cherry Pills est un trio de power rock originaire de Grenoble (France). Une nana rock’n’roll, deux gars percutants et du bon hard rock. La recette parfaite pour se changer les idées et savourer une bonne dose de Cherry Pills !

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/cherrypills

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/cherry.pills/

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClrpLPBVao3I4-hC_F6lCLw

Snipfeed CHERRY PILLS : https://snipfeed.co/cherrypills

Concert MURDER MY SWEET

Murder my sweet (rock, post-punk)

Murder, My Sweet est un groupe formé en 2020 à Marseille, France.

Leur nom est tiré du film américain de 1944, il embrasse un univers à la sombre, groovy rock et frappant.

https://soundcloud.com/murdermysweet

https://www.youtube.com/@murdermysweet

https://murdermysweet.bandcamp.com/

