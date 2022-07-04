Summer School 2022 Institut polytechnique des sciences avancées (Ipsa),campus de Paris, 4 juillet 2022, Ivry-sur-Seine.

Summer School 2022

du lundi 4 juillet au vendredi 22 juillet à Institut polytechnique des sciences avancées (Ipsa), campus de Paris

#International | How about building your own drone? Make it happen at the IPSA #SummerSchool 2022! We prepare a 3-week program in Paris dedicated to passionate students who wish to understand and build flying robots. ? And don’t worry, we make sure you’ll have lots of fun! From language and gastronomic activities, to cruises, guided tours and visits, you will discover Paris and French culture in all its forms.

Sur inscription

We prepare a 3-week program in Paris dedicated to passionate students who wish to understand and build flying robots.

Institut polytechnique des sciences avancées (Ipsa),campus de Paris 63 boulevard de Brandebourg Ivry-sur-Seine Ivry Port Val-de-Marne



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-07-04T08:30:00 2022-07-04T18:00:00;2022-07-05T08:30:00 2022-07-05T18:00:00;2022-07-06T08:30:00 2022-07-06T18:00:00;2022-07-07T08:30:00 2022-07-07T18:00:00;2022-07-08T08:30:00 2022-07-08T18:00:00;2022-07-09T08:30:00 2022-07-09T18:00:00;2022-07-10T08:30:00 2022-07-10T18:00:00;2022-07-11T08:30:00 2022-07-11T18:00:00;2022-07-12T08:30:00 2022-07-12T18:00:00;2022-07-13T08:30:00 2022-07-13T18:00:00;2022-07-14T08:30:00 2022-07-14T18:00:00;2022-07-15T08:30:00 2022-07-15T18:00:00;2022-07-16T08:30:00 2022-07-16T18:00:00;2022-07-17T08:30:00 2022-07-17T18:00:00;2022-07-18T08:30:00 2022-07-18T18:00:00;2022-07-19T08:30:00 2022-07-19T18:00:00;2022-07-20T08:30:00 2022-07-20T18:00:00;2022-07-21T08:30:00 2022-07-21T18:00:00;2022-07-22T08:30:00 2022-07-22T18:00:00