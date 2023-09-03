MARCHÉ HEBDOMADAIRE DE CHANAC Place du triadou Chanac, 3 septembre 2023, Chanac.

Chanac,Lozère

Petit marché hebdomadaire de Chanac : Légumes, fruits, fromages, pain… et autres produits tous les dimanches matins sur la place du Triadou…..

2023-09-03 fin : 2023-09-03 12:00:00. EUR.

Place du triadou

Chanac 48230 Lozère Occitanie



Small weekly market in Chanac: vegetables, fruit, cheese, bread… and other products every Sunday morning in the Place du Triadou….

Pequeño mercado semanal en Chanac: verduras, fruta, queso, pan… y otros productos todos los domingos por la mañana en la Place du Triadou….

Kleiner Wochenmarkt in Chanac: Gemüse, Obst, Käse, Brot… und andere Produkte jeden Sonntagmorgen auf dem Place du Triadou…..

Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par 48 – OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn