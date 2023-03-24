FESTIVAL FLAMENCO 2023 – BAL SÉVILLAN Béziers
8 Rue Blondel Béziers Hérault
2023-03-24 20:00:00 – 2023-03-24
Dans le cadre du Festival Flamenco, l’association La Marisma organise un bal sévillan.
Animation et restauration sur place.
Payant – Réservation obligatoire par téléphone.
