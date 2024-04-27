RENCONTRES PARENTALITE Rue Jean de La Fontaine Portiragnes, 27 avril 2024, Portiragnes.

Portiragnes,Hérault

Maud Coignet, spécialiste en accompagnement parental, apportera des notions autour du thème : la peur, comment l’accueillir ?

L’ équipe a crée un fond de ressources éducatives, pour soutenir les adultes qui se questionnent sur les façons d’accueillir et d’accompagner un enfant. Ce livre thématique est proposé aux parents, accompagnants mais aussi professionnels.

Rue Jean de La Fontaine

Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie



Maud Coignet, a specialist in parenting support, will talk about fear and how to deal with it

The team has created a fund of educational resources to support adults wondering how to welcome and accompany a child. This themed book is aimed at parents, carers and professionals alike.

Maud Coignet, especialista en apoyo a los padres, hablará del miedo y de cómo afrontarlo

El equipo ha creado una colección de recursos educativos para ayudar a los adultos que tienen dudas sobre cómo acoger y apoyar a un niño. Este libro temático está dirigido tanto a padres como a cuidadores y profesionales.

Maud Coignet, Expertin für Elternbegleitung, erläutert das Thema: Angst, wie kann man sie annehmen?

Das Team hat einen Fundus an pädagogischen Ressourcen geschaffen, um Erwachsene zu unterstützen, die sich fragen, wie sie ein Kind aufnehmen und begleiten können. Dieses Buch richtet sich an Eltern, Betreuer und Fachkräfte.

