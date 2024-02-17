Match d’Impro Rue Winston Churchill Petit-Couronne, 17 février 2024, Petit-Couronne.

Petit-Couronne,Seine-Maritime

Le Steac Frit

Théâtre d’improvisation

À la veille de ses 30 ans d’existence, le STEACFRIT, revient au Sillon pour vous offrir un match d’impro d’anthologie !

Deux équipes vont devoir rivaliser d’inventivité pour créer des histoires surprenantes avec comme seul point de départ : leur créativité, leur spontanéité et surtout les impulsions du public !

Mais attention, l’arbitre sera là pour sanctionner la moindre faute et pour distribuer les contraintes de jeu.

Bien sûr, on aimerait vous en dire encore plus mais malheureusement, on est comme vous, on ne sait pas encore ce qui sera joué ce soir. Une chose est sûre, ça sera votre spectacle et il ne sera joué qu’une seule fois.

C’est parti public, avec nous, 3…2…1…IMPRO !!

Tout public dès 10 ans

Durée : 2h avec entracte

BUVETTE SUR PLACE

Tarif : 6 €.

2024-02-17 20:30:00 fin : 2024-02-17 . .

Rue Winston Churchill

Petit-Couronne 76650 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Steac Frit

Improv theater

On the eve of its 30th anniversary, STEACFRIT returns to Le Sillon to bring you a match of improv anthology!

Two teams will have to compete inventively to create surprising stories, with their creativity, spontaneity and, above all, the audience’s impulses as their only starting point!

But beware: the referee will be there to punish the slightest mistake and to distribute the constraints of the game.

Of course, we’d love to tell you even more, but unfortunately, like you, we don’t yet know what’s going to be played tonight. One thing’s for sure: it’ll be your show, and it’ll only be played once.

Let’s go audience, with us, 3…2…1…IMPRO !!!

For all ages 10 and up

Running time: 2h with intermission

REFRESHMENT BAR ON SITE

Price: 6 ?

Steac Frit

Teatro de improvisación

En vísperas de su 30 aniversario, STEACFRIT vuelve a Le Sillon para ofrecerle un partido de improvisación antológico

Dos equipos tendrán que competir inventivamente para crear historias sorprendentes, utilizando como único punto de partida su creatividad, espontaneidad y, sobre todo, ¡los impulsos del público!

Pero cuidado, el árbitro estará allí para penalizar el más mínimo error y repartir las limitaciones del juego.

Por supuesto, nos encantaría contarle aún más, pero por desgracia somos como usted: aún no sabemos lo que se va a jugar esta noche. Una cosa es segura: éste será su programa, y sólo se jugará una vez.

Vamos público, con nosotros, ¡3…2…1…IMPRO!

Para todos los públicos a partir de 10 años

Duración: 2 horas con intervalo

BAR DE REFRESCOS IN SITU

Precio: 6

Der Steac Frit

Improvisationstheater

Am Vorabend seines 30-jährigen Bestehens kehrt das STEACFRIT, das Improvisationstheater STEACFRIT, in den Sillon zurück, um Ihnen ein anthologisches Improvisationsspiel zu bieten!

Zwei Teams werden um die Wette erfinden und überraschende Geschichten erfinden, deren einziger Ausgangspunkt ihre Kreativität, ihre Spontaneität und vor allem die Impulse des Publikums sind!

Aber Vorsicht: Der Schiedsrichter wird da sein, um den kleinsten Fehler zu bestrafen und die Spielzwänge zu verteilen.

Natürlich würden wir Ihnen gerne noch mehr erzählen, aber leider geht es uns wie Ihnen: Wir wissen noch nicht, was heute Abend gespielt wird. Eines ist sicher: Es wird Ihre Show sein und sie wird nur ein einziges Mal aufgeführt.

Es geht los, Publikum, mit uns, 3…2…1…IMPRO!!!

Für alle Zuschauer ab 10 Jahren

Dauer: 2 Stunden mit Pause

GETRÄNKESTAND VOR ORT

Tarif: 6 ?

Mise à jour le 2023-08-22 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche