Tarbes Chante 2023 Place de Verdun, 29 juin 2023, Tarbes.

Tarbes,Hautes-Pyrénées

C’est l’heure de la 8ème saison, animée par David Chaze et Anthony Gouveia de Chloé Production !

Les candidats auront été sélectionnés en amont avant de se produire devant un public nombreux et un jury exceptionnel pour tenter de remporter l’enregistrement de leur propre single.

Ce soir, venez encourager nos virtuoses du chant et passer une belle soirée sous les étoiles !.

2023-06-29 à 21:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-29 . EUR.

Place de Verdun TARBES

Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



It’s time for the 8th season, hosted by David Chaze and Anthony Gouveia from Chloé Production!

The candidates will have been selected before performing in front of a large audience and an exceptional jury to try to win the recording of their own single.

Tonight, come and encourage our singing virtuosos and spend a beautiful evening under the stars!

Ha llegado la hora de la 8ª temporada, ¡conducida por David Chaze y Anthony Gouveia de Chloé Production!

Los candidatos habrán sido seleccionados previamente antes de actuar ante un numeroso público y un jurado de excepción para intentar ganar la grabación de su propio single.

Esta noche, venga a apoyar a nuestros virtuosos del canto y disfrute de una hermosa velada bajo las estrellas

Es ist Zeit für die achte Staffel, die von David Chaze und Anthony Gouveia von Chloé Production moderiert wird!

Die Kandidaten werden im Vorfeld ausgewählt worden sein, bevor sie vor einem großen Publikum und einer außergewöhnlichen Jury auftreten und versuchen, die Aufnahme ihrer eigenen Single zu gewinnen.

Heute Abend können Sie unsere Gesangsvirtuosen anfeuern und einen schönen Abend unter den Sternen verbringen!

Mise à jour le 2023-05-17 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65