Online research seminar « Automotive Visible Light Communications: Potential, Challenges and Perspectives », on Feb 9th from 12:30 to 1:30 pm Online, 9 février 2023, Montpellier.

Entrée libre

The seminar will introduce the VLC concept focusing on its use in communication-based vehicle safety applications. It will be presented by Alin-Mihai CAILEAN.

Presentation of the theme of the seminar:

Visible light communications (VLC) represent a new wireless communication technology in which light sources are simultaneously used for lighting and data transmission.

Research seminar program:

– The first part of the seminar will focus on the issues associated with traffic accidents and their impact on human society.

– Next, it will introduce the VLC concept as a possible solution to this problem.

– Then, it will debate the requirements imposed for such applications and the challenges associated with the use of the VLC technology in communication-based vehicle safety applications.

– The seminar will continue with the technical presentation of some of the most relevant vehicular VLC systems and applications, emphasizing the manner in which some of the associated challenges have been addressed by the scientific community.

– Last but not least, the seminar will debate the perspectives in automotive VLC use.

Who is Alin-Mihai CAILEAN?

Alin-Mihai CĂILEAN received a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering (2009) and a M.S. in Computer and Communication Networks (2011) from the University of Suceava (USV), Suceava, Romania. He received his PhD (2014) in Photonics, Electronics and Telecommunications after a joint thesis between University of Suceava, Romania, and University of Versailles, France. Currently, he is researcher and senior lecturer at University of Suceava, Romania as well as coordinator of the USV Optical Wireless Communication Research Group (http://www.vlc.usv.ro/). In addition, he is invited researcher at Paris-Saclay University, France. His research is focused on visible light communications (VLC), optical wireless communications and vehicle safety applications. His publication record includes 3 patents and patent requests and more than 40 research articles and papers, most of them being strictly focused on the use of the VLC technology.

To know more about him.

Practical information

February 9th from 12:30 to 1:30 pm

For master students of the Graduate School Engineering

