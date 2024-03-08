Festival Blues en Mars La Boîte à Musiques Wattrelos
Festival Blues en Mars La Boîte à Musiques Wattrelos, vendredi 8 mars 2024.
Festival Blues en Mars à Wattrelos 8 – 31 mars La Boîte à Musiques 9€ ou 13€ suivant le concert
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-08T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-08T22:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-31T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-03-31T20:00:00+02:00
La Boîte à Musiques de Wattrelos propose chaque année le festival Blues en Mars.
Pour cette 12ème édition, voici la programmation :
8 mars : Nico Wayne Toussaint
10 mars : French Blues All Stars
13 mars : Whitney Shay
16 mars : Manu Lanvin & the Devil Blues
21 mars : The Cinelli Brothers
22 mars : Andy J. Forest
24 mars : Vanja Sky
28 mars : Ana Popovic
31 mars : Crystal Thomas
Tarifs : 9€ ou 13€ suivant le concert
Billetterie et réservations téléphoniques (sauf pour le concert d’Ana Popovic) : Office de Tourisme de Wattrelos – Tel : +33(0)3 20 75 85 86
La Boîte à Musiques rue Amédée Prouvost à Wattrelos Wattrelos 59150 Crétinier Nord Hauts-de-France +33(0)3 20 75 85 86 contact@wattrelos-tourisme.com