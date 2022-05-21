Course Camarguaise Saint-Andiol Saint-Andiol Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Saint-Andiol

Course Camarguaise
Parc du Château Arènes
Saint-Andiol

2022-05-21 16:30:00

Saint-Andiol Bouches-du-Rhône 9 9 Trophée Niveau Avenir



6 Manades : LAUTIER B (Gringo), JACQUES BON (Romieu), CHAPELLE ALBERT (Mystère), RAYNAUD F (Maréchal), PLO (Epidor), SAINT PIERRE (Fabret)



7 Raseteurs : MATEO Ludovic, EL MAHBOUB Youssef, ZELPHATI Charly, LAURIER Pascal, RANC Florian, DESFONDS Nicolas, MONLEAU Benjamin. Course Camarguaise pour le Trophée niveau Avenir +33 6 15 89 27 24 Trophée Niveau Avenir



