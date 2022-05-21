Course Camarguaise Saint-Andiol Saint-Andiol
Course Camarguaise Saint-Andiol, 21 mai 2022, Saint-Andiol.
Course Camarguaise Parc du Château Arènes Saint-Andiol
2022-05-21 16:30:00 16:30:00 – 2022-05-21 Parc du Château Arènes
Saint-Andiol Bouches-du-Rhône
9 9 Trophée Niveau Avenir
6 Manades : LAUTIER B (Gringo), JACQUES BON (Romieu), CHAPELLE ALBERT (Mystère), RAYNAUD F (Maréchal), PLO (Epidor), SAINT PIERRE (Fabret)
7 Raseteurs : MATEO Ludovic, EL MAHBOUB Youssef, ZELPHATI Charly, LAURIER Pascal, RANC Florian, DESFONDS Nicolas, MONLEAU Benjamin.
Course Camarguaise pour le Trophée niveau Avenir
+33 6 15 89 27 24
Trophée Niveau Avenir
6 Manades : LAUTIER B (Gringo), JACQUES BON (Romieu), CHAPELLE ALBERT (Mystère), RAYNAUD F (Maréchal), PLO (Epidor), SAINT PIERRE (Fabret)
7 Raseteurs : MATEO Ludovic, EL MAHBOUB Youssef, ZELPHATI Charly, LAURIER Pascal, RANC Florian, DESFONDS Nicolas, MONLEAU Benjamin.
Parc du Château Arènes Saint-Andiol
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-09 par