LA-ROCHELLE-NORMANDE/50 : Animation ornithologique GONm La Bellangerie Sartilly-Baie-Bocage, dimanche 14 avril 2024.

LA-ROCHELLE-NORMANDE/50 : Animation ornithologique GONm Les oiseaux de la ferme Dimanche 14 avril, 09h00 La Bellangerie Gratuit ouvert à tous et toutes sans réservation
Dates et horaires de début et de fin :
Début : 2024-04-14T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-14T11:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-14T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-14T11:00:00+02:00
Rendez-vous : 9h00 à La Bellangerie La Rochelle-Normande
Covoiturage possible : 8h 30 place Carnot Avranches
Contact : Jean Collette 02 33 48 95 63
Image : Rémi Gautier
La Bellangerie La Rochelle Normande Sartilly/50 Sartilly-Baie-Bocage 50530 Montviron Manche Normandie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 33 48 95 63 »}]