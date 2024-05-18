Exposition Christine LOUZE Barneville-Carteret
Catégories d’Évènement:
Exposition Christine LOUZE Barneville-Carteret, samedi 18 mai 2024.
Exposition Christine LOUZE Barneville-Carteret Manche
Vendredi
Exposition de peinture à la Salle du Parc.
Exposition de peinture à la Salle du Parc. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-18 11:00:00
fin : 2024-05-30 13:00:00
Avenue des Douits
Barneville-Carteret 50270 Manche Normandie lekiosquedesdunes50270@gmail.com
L’événement Exposition Christine LOUZE Barneville-Carteret a été mis à jour le 2024-02-05 par OT Cotentin