South Town Jazz Festival : Stage Swing La Marensine Soustons, 30 mars 2024, Soustons.

Soustons,Landes

Charlotte Forgue, danseuse et chorégraphe, vous propose de (re) créer la folle ambiance des bals swing au travers de ce stage; DRESS CODE recommandé: tenue des années 20-30..

2024-03-30 fin : 2024-03-30 . EUR.

La Marensine Place Robert Lassalle

Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Charlotte Forgue, dancer and choreographer, invites you to (re) create the crazy atmosphere of swing balls with this workshop; DRESS CODE recommended: 20s-30s attire.

Charlotte Forgue, bailarina y coreógrafa, te invita a (re)crear la loca atmósfera de los bailes de swing durante este taller; CÓDIGO DE VESTIMENTA recomendado: atuendo de los años 20-30.

Charlotte Forgue, Tänzerin und Choreographin, schlägt Ihnen vor, die verrückte Atmosphäre der Swing-Bälle durch diesen Workshop (wieder) zu erschaffen; DRESS CODE empfohlen: Kleidung der 20er und 30er Jahre.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OTI LAS