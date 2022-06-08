LA CITÉ PLANTAGENÊT (THE PLANTAGENET CITY) Le Mans, 8 juin 2022, Le Mans.

LA CITÉ PLANTAGENÊT (THE PLANTAGENET CITY) Maison du Pilier-Rouge 43 Grande Rue Le Mans

2022-06-08 – 2022-06-08 Maison du Pilier-Rouge 43 Grande Rue

Le Mans Sarthe

For the English speaking foreigners, guides are available for visiting groups and individuals as well. Discover the surprising story of the old town also called «Cité Plantagenêt» (The Plantagenet City) as the birthplace of the famous English dynasty.

Your guide will be Isabelle Noyer from patrimoine and tourime office.

Meeting point for the city tour: Maison du Pilier-Rouge (The Red Pillar).

Maison du Pilier-Rouge 43 Grande Rue Le Mans

