Fêtes Locales Labatut, 26 mai 2022, Labatut.

Fêtes Locales Labatut

2022-05-26 – 2022-05-29

Labatut Landes Labatut

EUR Venez profiter d’une ambiance conviviale lors des fêtes locales !

Au programme :

– Jeudi 26 mai : journée sportive (marche, flag, grillade, pétanque concours local, laser Game, bodega).

– Vendredi 27 mai : show hypnose à 21h00 et bodega.

– Samedi 28 mai : 14h00 animations et spectacles enfants, 17h00 abrivado, 19h30 méchoui au feu de bois, 23h30 feu d’artifice et bodega.

– dimanche 29 mai : 8h30 petit déjeuner à la fourchette, 9h00 / 13h00 marche, 12h30 apéritif du comité.

Comité des fêtes

Labatut

