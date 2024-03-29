RUGBY PRO D2 – ASBH/BIARRITZ OLYMPIQUE PB Avenue des Olympiades Béziers
Béziers,Hérault
24ème journée de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit Biarritz Olympique PB..
2024-03-29 19:00:00 fin : 2024-03-29 . EUR.
Avenue des Olympiades
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
24th day of Pro D2, ASBH hosts Biarritz Olympique PB.
jornada 24 de la Pro D2, el ASBH recibe al Biarritz Olympique PB.
24. Spieltag der Pro D2, die ASBH empfängt Biarritz Olympique PB.
