RUGBY PRO D2 – ASBH/BIARRITZ OLYMPIQUE PB Avenue des Olympiades Béziers Catégories d’Évènement: Béziers

Hérault RUGBY PRO D2 – ASBH/BIARRITZ OLYMPIQUE PB Avenue des Olympiades Béziers, 29 mars 2024, Béziers. Béziers,Hérault 24ème journée de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit Biarritz Olympique PB..

2024-03-29 19:00:00 fin : 2024-03-29 . EUR.

Avenue des Olympiades

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



24th day of Pro D2, ASBH hosts Biarritz Olympique PB. jornada 24 de la Pro D2, el ASBH recibe al Biarritz Olympique PB. 24. Spieltag der Pro D2, die ASBH empfängt Biarritz Olympique PB. Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Béziers, Hérault Autres Lieu Avenue des Olympiades Adresse Avenue des Olympiades Ville Béziers Departement Hérault Lieu Ville Avenue des Olympiades Béziers latitude longitude 43.33593;3.26404

Avenue des Olympiades Béziers Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/beziers/