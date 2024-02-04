Ephéméride – duo piano-voix 4 Grande Rue Azay-sur-Cher, 4 février 2024, Azay-sur-Cher.

Azay-sur-Cher,Indre-et-Loire

Ephéméride – duo piano-voix à la Touline. Concert en partenariat avec la commune d’Azay-sur-Cher..

2024-02-04 fin : 2024-02-04 . EUR.

4 Grande Rue

Azay-sur-Cher 37270 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Ephéméride – piano-voice duo at La Touline. Concert in partnership with the commune of Azay-sur-Cher.

Ephéméride – dúo piano-voz en La Touline. Concierto en colaboración con el municipio de Azay-sur-Cher.

Ephéméride – Piano-Voice-Duo in La Touline. Konzert in Partnerschaft mit der Gemeinde Azay-sur-Cher.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-22 par Montlouis-Vouvray Touraine Val de Loire