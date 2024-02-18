Dimanche chocolat-pain d’épices – sauve-mouton 28 Rue de la Poste Azay-sur-Cher, 18 février 2024, Azay-sur-Cher.

Azay-sur-Cher,Indre-et-Loire

Spectacle « Sauve-mouton » produit par la Compagnie Discrète. Lors des dimanches chocolat-pain d’épices, profitez d’un spectacle familial à partir de 4 ans, suivi d’un goûter offert. En partenariat avec la commune d’Azay-sur-Cher..

2024-02-18 fin : 2024-02-18 . .

28 Rue de la Poste

Azay-sur-Cher 37270 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Sauve-mouton » show produced by Compagnie Discrète. On chocolate and gingerbread Sundays, enjoy a family show for ages 4 and up, followed by a complimentary snack. In partnership with the town of Azay-sur-Cher.

Sauve-mouton » producido por la Compagnie Discrète. Durante los domingos de chocolate y pan de especias, disfrute de un espectáculo familiar para niños a partir de 4 años, seguido de una merienda gratuita. En colaboración con la ciudad de Azay-sur-Cher.

Das Stück « Sauve-mouton » wurde von der Compagnie Discrète produziert. Genießen Sie an den Schokoladen-Lebkuchen-Sonntagen eine Familienvorstellung für Kinder ab 4 Jahren, gefolgt von einem kostenlosen Snack. In Partnerschaft mit der Gemeinde Azay-sur-Cher.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-22 par Montlouis-Vouvray Touraine Val de Loire