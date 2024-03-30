STORIES FOR THE MOON – PAR LES CIE CASUS CIRCUS ET TEKNAÏ 13 Bd Du Guesclin Béziers, 30 mars 2024, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Ce soir, la lune semble triste. Quatre amis la contemplent et décident de lui raconter une histoire, de chanter et de danser pour elle. Récits, acrobaties, projections vidéo, musique live, « Stories for the Moon » est un spectacle dont la poésie et la grâce raviront toute la famille. À partir de 5 ans. Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles..

2024-03-30 19:00:00

13 Bd Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Tonight, the moon seems sad. Four friends gaze at it and decide to tell it a story, sing and dance for it. With storytelling, acrobatics, video projections and live music, « Stories for the Moon » is a show whose poetry and grace will delight the whole family. Ages 5 and up. Free admission, subject to availability.

Esta noche, la luna parece triste. Cuatro amigos la contemplan y deciden contarle un cuento, cantar y bailar para ella. Con cuentacuentos, acrobacias, proyecciones de vídeo y música en directo, « Historias para la luna » es un espectáculo cuya poesía y gracia harán las delicias de toda la familia. A partir de 5 años. Entrada gratuita, sujeta a disponibilidad.

Heute Nacht sieht der Mond traurig aus. Vier Freunde betrachten ihn und beschließen, ihm eine Geschichte zu erzählen, für ihn zu singen und zu tanzen. Erzählungen, Akrobatik, Videoprojektionen und Live-Musik: « Stories for the Moon » ist ein Spektakel, dessen Poesie und Anmut die ganze Familie begeistern wird. Ab 5 Jahren. Freier Eintritt im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze.

