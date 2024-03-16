ELMER FOOD BEAT 126 rue de la République Yutz
ELMER FOOD BEAT 126 rue de la République Yutz, 16 mars 2024, Yutz.
Yutz,Moselle
Elmer Food Beat, le groupe emblématique des 80’s débarque sur la scène de l’amphY.
« Le plastique c’est fantastique », « la caissière de chez Leclerc » ou encore « Daniela »… c’est eux.
Elmer Food Beat c’est un million de disques vendus, une victoire de la musique et six albums.
Le dernier « Back in Beat », clin d’œil à AC/DC, annonce la couleur et elle sera Rock.. Tout public
Samedi 2024-03-16 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-16 . 25 EUR.
126 rue de la République
Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est
Elmer Food Beat, the iconic band of the 80?s, takes to the amphY stage.
« Le plastique c?est fantastique », « la caissière de chez Leclerc » or « Daniela »? it’s them.
Elmer Food Beat has sold a million records, won a music award and released six albums.
The latest, « Back in Beat », a nod to AC/DC, sets the tone for the future, and it’s going to be Rock.
Elmer Food Beat, la banda icónica de los 80, sube al escenario del anfY.
« Plastic is fantastic », « The cashier at Leclerc » o « Daniela »… son ellos.
Elmer Food Beat ha vendido un millón de discos, ha ganado un premio de la música y ha publicado seis álbumes.
El último, « Back in Beat », un guiño a AC/DC, marca la pauta, y va a ser Rock.
Elmer Food Beat, die legendäre Band der 80er Jahre, kommt auf die Bühne des amphY.
sie sind es, die « Plastik ist fantastisch », « Die Kassiererin von Leclerc » oder « Daniela » spielen.
Elmer Food Beat hat eine Million Platten verkauft, einen Musikpreis gewonnen und sechs Alben veröffentlicht.
Das letzte Album « Back in Beat », eine Anspielung auf AC/DC, kündigt die Farbe an, und die wird rockig sein.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME