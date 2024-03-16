ELMER FOOD BEAT 126 rue de la République Yutz, 16 mars 2024, Yutz.

Yutz,Moselle

Elmer Food Beat, le groupe emblématique des 80’s débarque sur la scène de l’amphY.

« Le plastique c’est fantastique », « la caissière de chez Leclerc » ou encore « Daniela »… c’est eux.

Elmer Food Beat c’est un million de disques vendus, une victoire de la musique et six albums.

Le dernier « Back in Beat », clin d’œil à AC/DC, annonce la couleur et elle sera Rock.. Tout public

Samedi 2024-03-16 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-16 . 25 EUR.

126 rue de la République

Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est



Elmer Food Beat, the iconic band of the 80?s, takes to the amphY stage.

« Le plastique c?est fantastique », « la caissière de chez Leclerc » or « Daniela »? it’s them.

Elmer Food Beat has sold a million records, won a music award and released six albums.

The latest, « Back in Beat », a nod to AC/DC, sets the tone for the future, and it’s going to be Rock.

Elmer Food Beat, la banda icónica de los 80, sube al escenario del anfY.

« Plastic is fantastic », « The cashier at Leclerc » o « Daniela »… son ellos.

Elmer Food Beat ha vendido un millón de discos, ha ganado un premio de la música y ha publicado seis álbumes.

El último, « Back in Beat », un guiño a AC/DC, marca la pauta, y va a ser Rock.

Elmer Food Beat, die legendäre Band der 80er Jahre, kommt auf die Bühne des amphY.

sie sind es, die « Plastik ist fantastisch », « Die Kassiererin von Leclerc » oder « Daniela » spielen.

Elmer Food Beat hat eine Million Platten verkauft, einen Musikpreis gewonnen und sechs Alben veröffentlicht.

Das letzte Album « Back in Beat », eine Anspielung auf AC/DC, kündigt die Farbe an, und die wird rockig sein.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME