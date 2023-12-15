Marché des Créateurs 12 Rue Théo Bachmann Saint-Louis, 15 décembre 2023, Saint-Louis.

Saint-Louis,Haut-Rhin

Pour Noël, tous les artisans de la Cité Danzas et de nombreux artisans invités accueilleront le public. Des animations seront proposées..

2023-12-15 à ; fin : 2023-12-17 . EUR.

12 Rue Théo Bachmann

Saint-Louis 68300 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



For Christmas, all the artisans of the Cité Danzas and many guest artisans will welcome the public. Entertainment will be provided.

Por Navidad, todos los artesanos de la Ciudad Danzas y muchos artesanos invitados recibirán al público. No faltarán los espectáculos.

Zu Weihnachten werden alle Handwerker der Cité Danzas und zahlreiche eingeladene Handwerker das Publikum willkommen heißen. Es werden verschiedene Animationen angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-07 par Office de tourisme du pays de Saint Louis – Huningue