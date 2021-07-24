Trophée Du Lion’s Club Lancieux Lancieux
Trophée Du Lion’s Club Lancieux, 24 juillet 2021-24 juillet 2021, Lancieux.
Trophée Du Lion’s Club 2021-07-24 – 2021-07-24 Golf Gaea Avenue des Ajoncs
Lancieux Côtes d’Armor
Simple stableford – 18 trous. Information auprès du Golf Gaea.
Samedi 24 juillet 2021 – Golf Gaea
golflancieux@gaea.fr +33 2 96 86 31 42 https://www.gaea.fr/
Simple stableford – 18 trous. Information auprès du Golf Gaea.
Samedi 24 juillet 2021 – Golf Gaea
dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-10 par