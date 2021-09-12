Triathlon Beauvais 2021 Beauvais Beauvais
Triathlon Beauvais 2021 Beauvais, 11 septembre 2021-11 septembre 2021, Beauvais.
Triathlon Beauvais 2021 2021-09-11 – 2021-09-12
Beauvais Oise
30 50 35 édition du Triathlon de Beauvais dans le care exceptionnel du Plan d’Eau de Canada. Le programme
Samedi 11 septembre :
– 14h: swimrun X,S et M
Dimanche 12 septembre
– 09h30: Distance XS et S
– 11h30: Triathlon Jeunes
– 14h30: Distance M Championnat Hauts-de-France
Inscriptions:
https://inscriptions-teve.fr/35e-triathlon-de-beauvais-2021/select_competition
Renseignements:
https://www.beauvaistriathlon.fr/evenements/
Mairie de Beauvais: 03 44 79 42 08
+33 3 44 79 42 08 https://www.beauvaistriathlon.fr/evenements/
Ville de Beauvais
dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-17 par