Triathlon Beauvais 2021 Beauvais, 11 septembre 2021-11 septembre 2021, Beauvais.

Triathlon Beauvais 2021 2021-09-11 – 2021-09-12
Beauvais Oise

30 50   35 édition du Triathlon de Beauvais dans le care exceptionnel du Plan d’Eau de Canada. Le programme

Samedi 11 septembre :
– 14h: swimrun X,S et M

Dimanche 12 septembre
– 09h30: Distance XS et S
– 11h30: Triathlon Jeunes
– 14h30: Distance M Championnat Hauts-de-France

Inscriptions:
https://inscriptions-teve.fr/35e-triathlon-de-beauvais-2021/select_competition

Renseignements:
https://www.beauvaistriathlon.fr/evenements/
Mairie de Beauvais: 03 44 79 42 08

35 édition du Triathlon de Beauvais dans le care exceptionnel du Plan d’Eau de Canada. Le programme

Samedi 11 septembre :
– 14h: swimrun X,S et M

Dimanche 12 septembre
– 09h30: Distance XS et S
– 11h30: Triathlon Jeunes
– 14h30: Distance M Championnat Hauts-de-France

Inscriptions:
https://inscriptions-teve.fr/35e-triathlon-de-beauvais-2021/select_competition

Renseignements:
https://www.beauvaistriathlon.fr/evenements/
Mairie de Beauvais: 03 44 79 42 08

+33 3 44 79 42 08 https://www.beauvaistriathlon.fr/evenements/

35 édition du Triathlon de Beauvais dans le care exceptionnel du Plan d’Eau de Canada. Le programme

Samedi 11 septembre :
– 14h: swimrun X,S et M

Dimanche 12 septembre
– 09h30: Distance XS et S
– 11h30: Triathlon Jeunes
– 14h30: Distance M Championnat Hauts-de-France

Inscriptions:
https://inscriptions-teve.fr/35e-triathlon-de-beauvais-2021/select_competition

Renseignements:
https://www.beauvaistriathlon.fr/evenements/
Mairie de Beauvais: 03 44 79 42 08

Ville de Beauvais

dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-17 par