Beauvais Oise 30 50 35 édition du Triathlon de Beauvais dans le care exceptionnel du Plan d’Eau de Canada. Le programme Samedi 11 septembre :

– 14h: swimrun X,S et M Dimanche 12 septembre

– 09h30: Distance XS et S

– 11h30: Triathlon Jeunes

– 14h30: Distance M Championnat Hauts-de-France Inscriptions:

https://inscriptions-teve.fr/35e-triathlon-de-beauvais-2021/select_competition Renseignements:

https://www.beauvaistriathlon.fr/evenements/

