Téléthon Rando VTT Léon

Léon

Téléthon Rando VTT Léon, 20 novembre 2021, Léon. Téléthon Rando VTT 2021-11-20 13:30:00 – 2021-11-20 14:30:00

Léon Landes Léon Randonnée organisée au profit du Téléthon.

VTT : 22 à 40 km

Départ libre entre 13 h 30 et 14 h 30

Participation libre au profit du Télethon. Pass sanitaire obligatoire.

Lieu Léon