Téléthon Rando VTT Léon Léon
Téléthon Rando VTT Léon, 20 novembre 2021, Léon.
Téléthon Rando VTT 2021-11-20 13:30:00 – 2021-11-20 14:30:00
Léon Landes Léon
Randonnée organisée au profit du Téléthon.
VTT : 22 à 40 km
Départ libre entre 13 h 30 et 14 h 30
Participation libre au profit du Télethon. Pass sanitaire obligatoire.
Informations au 06 02 33 53 47.
+33 6 02 33 53 47
