[Séminaire CREM] « The Value of Your Data: Privacy and Personal Data Exchange Network » Faculté des Sciences Economiques, 9 décembre 2021, Rennes.

Faculté des Sciences Economiques, le jeudi 9 décembre à 12:15

**Résumé** : « In a context of uncertainty around the control of personal data, this article provides empirical evidence on American and French websites use of personal data. We use data from a field experiment of four treatments and 2,000 websites to explore how subscribers who shared personal data online during a newsletter subscription process affect the way websites interact with them later on. Our results show that American and French websites behave differently with respect to personal data sharing. While American websites tend to behave unilaterally, French websites send significantly more emails to subscribers who shared personal data compared to subscribers who have not. Also, if sharing personal data does not affect American websites behavior, individual browsing location does. Our results also provide empirical evidence that personal data sharing between websites occurs, particularly if subscribers shared personal data with French websites. » PSi vous souhaitez rencontrer Clara JEAN, il reste des places disponibles. Contactez Noemí Navarro (bureau 190 ou [silvia-noemi.navarro-prada@univ-rennes1.fr](mailto:silvia-noemi.navarro-prada@univ-rennes1.fr)) pour réserver un créneau horaire.

Présentation de Clara JEAN, Grenoble École de Management

