Regards et sens Loches Loches
Regards et sens Loches, 14 novembre 2022, Loches.
Regards et sens
Place de Verdun Loches Indre-et-Loire
2022-11-14 10:00:00 – 2022-12-04 19:50:00
Loches
Indre-et-Loire
Exposition photos et tableaux numériques de Jean COUTIER. Développer l’imaginaire a partir d’une photo ,en la déstructurant pour devenir un tableau abstrait, ou chacun s’approprie son interprétation .
Exposition photos et tableaux numériques de Jean COUTIER. Développer l’imaginaire a partir d’une photo ,en la déstructurant pour devenir un tableau abstrait, ou chacun s’approprie son interprétation .
jcoutierarchi@gmail.com +33 6 12 56 33 35
Jean Couteau
Loches
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-20 par