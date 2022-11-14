Regards et sens Loches, 14 novembre 2022, Loches.

Regards et sens
Place de Verdun Loches Indre-et-Loire  
2022-11-14 10:00:00 – 2022-12-04 19:50:00

Loches
Indre-et-Loire

  Exposition photos et tableaux numériques de Jean COUTIER. Développer l’imaginaire a partir d’une photo ,en la déstructurant pour devenir un tableau abstrait, ou chacun s’approprie son interprétation .

Exposition photos et tableaux numériques de Jean COUTIER. Développer l’imaginaire a partir d’une photo ,en la déstructurant pour devenir un tableau abstrait, ou chacun s’approprie son interprétation .

jcoutierarchi@gmail.com +33 6 12 56 33 35

 

Jean Couteau
Loches
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-20 par