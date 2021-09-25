QUI SÈME LE SON… FAIT BATTRE LE COEUR DE VILLE DE PARTHENAY Parthenay, 25 septembre 2021, Parthenay.

QUI SÈME LE SON… FAIT BATTRE LE COEUR DE VILLE DE PARTHENAY 2021-09-25 14:00:00 – 2021-09-25
Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

  Diff’art prend possession du centre-ville de Parthenay !!

Au programme : fanfares, concerts et animations.

Ce sera notamment l’occasion d’écouter de nombreux artistes tels que l’Ensemble national de reggae, Radio Byzance, Symphonie pour klaxons et essuie-glaces, La batt mobile ou encore La charcuterie musicale !

SITE WEB DIFF’ART

