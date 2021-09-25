Parthenay Parthenay Deux-Sèvres, Parthenay QUI SÈME LE SON… FAIT BATTRE LE COEUR DE VILLE DE PARTHENAY Parthenay Parthenay Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres

Parthenay

QUI SÈME LE SON… FAIT BATTRE LE COEUR DE VILLE DE PARTHENAY Parthenay, 25 septembre 2021, Parthenay. QUI SÈME LE SON… FAIT BATTRE LE COEUR DE VILLE DE PARTHENAY 2021-09-25 14:00:00 – 2021-09-25

Diff'art prend possession du centre-ville de Parthenay !! Au programme : fanfares, concerts et animations. Ce sera notamment l'occasion d'écouter de nombreux artistes tels que l'Ensemble national de reggae, Radio Byzance, Symphonie pour klaxons et essuie-glaces, La batt mobile ou encore La charcuterie musicale !

