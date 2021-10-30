Le Bourg-Dun Le Bourg-Dun Le Bourg-Dun, Seine-Maritime Portes ouvertes au magasin Isa-Lin Créations Le Bourg-Dun Le Bourg-Dun Catégories d’évènement: Le Bourg-Dun

Seine-Maritime

Portes ouvertes au magasin Isa-Lin Créations
2021-10-29 14:30:00 – 2021-10-30 18:30:00

Le Bourg-Dun Seine-Maritime

Entrée libre Portes ouvertes au magasin Isa-Lin Créations . Explications de la filière Lin avec supports, vente d’articles en lin : artisanat, vêtements …

Entrée libre +33 6 75 52 52 33 https://www.isalincreations.com/ Portes ouvertes au magasin Isa-Lin Créations . Explications de la filière Lin avec supports, vente d’articles en lin : artisanat, vêtements …

Catégories d'évènement: Le Bourg-Dun, Seine-Maritime