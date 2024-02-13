Festival Hartzaro Place du Bourg Ustaritz, mardi 13 février 2024.

Ustaritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-02-13 17:30:00

fin : 2024-02-13

17h45 : Topatopia Batukada au Fronton Hiribehere.

18h15 : Zirtzilak, abereak, Uztaritzeko Txaranga, Burrunka, procès de Zanpantzar. Défilé : Place Hiribehere – Devant l’église : Maia Dantza – Plance Antza : Hartza Dantza, Kotilunak.

19h30 : Suite et fin du procès de Zanpantzar, toberak, musiciens et danseurs et à 20h : Erromeria : apéritif et restauration animé par Kiki Bordatxo. Place du bourg, sous le chapiteau.

Place du Bourg

Ustaritz 64480 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



