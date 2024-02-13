Festival Hartzaro Place du Bourg Ustaritz
Festival Hartzaro Place du Bourg Ustaritz, mardi 13 février 2024.
Ustaritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-13 17:30:00
fin : 2024-02-13
17h45 : Topatopia Batukada au Fronton Hiribehere.
18h15 : Zirtzilak, abereak, Uztaritzeko Txaranga, Burrunka, procès de Zanpantzar. Défilé : Place Hiribehere – Devant l’église : Maia Dantza – Plance Antza : Hartza Dantza, Kotilunak.
19h30 : Suite et fin du procès de Zanpantzar, toberak, musiciens et danseurs et à 20h : Erromeria : apéritif et restauration animé par Kiki Bordatxo. Place du bourg, sous le chapiteau.
Place du Bourg
Ustaritz 64480 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
