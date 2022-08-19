Meeting Ferrari: manifestation caritative Bayonne, 19 août 2022, Bayonne.

Meeting Ferrari: manifestation caritative Bayonne
2022-08-19 17:00:00 – 2022-08-19 18:30:00
Bayonne Pyrénées-Atlantiques

  Exposition de Ferrari pour les Baptêmes du week-end, organisé par le Lion’s club.

+33 6 10 34 44 79

copyright A.Vatan
Bayonne
