Meeting Ferrari: manifestation caritative Bayonne
2022-08-19 17:00:00 – 2022-08-19 18:30:00
Bayonne Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Exposition de Ferrari pour les Baptêmes du week-end, organisé par le Lion’s club.
+33 6 10 34 44 79
copyright A.Vatan
Bayonne
