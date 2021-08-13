Romans-sur-Isère Romans-sur-Isère Drôme, Romans-sur-Isère Match Amical : VRDR – SO CHAMBERY Romans-sur-Isère Romans-sur-Isère Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Match Amical : VRDR – SO CHAMBERY Romans-sur-Isère, 13 août 2021-13 août 2021, Romans-sur-Isère. Match Amical : VRDR – SO CHAMBERY 2021-08-13 19:00:00 19:00:00 – 2021-08-13 Valence Romans Drôme Rugby Stade Marcel Guillermoz

Romans-sur-Isère Drôme Romans-sur-Isère EUR 5 5 L’heure est enfin venue pour nous retrouver après cette longue période !

pour le deuxième match amical des Damiers !



Le VRDR affrontera son futur adversaire en Nationale, le SO Chambéry ! contact@vrdr.fr +33 4 75 05 59 10 http://www.vrdr.fr/ dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-20 par

