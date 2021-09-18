Géocaching à La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand
18 et 19 septembre
Géocaching à La Chapelle-Bertrand
Retrouvez les plus beaux sites de la commune de la Chapelle-Bertrand en téléchargeant l’application officielle « Geocaching » !
Des vestiges de l’ancien bourg historique au lavoir, en passant par la chapelle de la Miolière, cherchez de petits objets cachés. Une quête gratuite à faire en famille ou entre amis !
samedi 18 septembre – 09h00 à 19h00
dimanche 19 septembre – 09h00 à 19h00
Gratuit. Entrée libre.
La Chapelle-Bertrand Le bourg, 79200 La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres
