La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres, La Chapelle-Bertrand Géocaching à La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres

La Chapelle-Bertrand

Géocaching à La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand, 18 septembre 2021 09:00, La Chapelle-Bertrand. Journée du patrimoine 2021 La Chapelle-Bertrand. Gratuit

18 et 19 septembre Géocaching à La Chapelle-Bertrand * Retrouvez les plus beaux sites de la commune de la Chapelle-Bertrand en téléchargeant l’application officielle « Geocaching » ! Des vestiges de l’ancien bourg historique au lavoir, en passant par la chapelle de la Miolière, cherchez de petits objets cachés. Une quête gratuite à faire en famille ou entre amis ! *

samedi 18 septembre – 09h00 à 19h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 09h00 à 19h00

*

Gratuit. Entrée libre.

La Chapelle-Bertrand Le bourg, 79200 La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres

https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location36569105.jpg?_ts=1629974001488

Vous souhaitez vous divertir à La Chapelle-Bertrand et dans ses environs ?

De nombreuses manifestations locales sont organisées sur le territoire tout au long de l’année. Brocantes, visites guidées, festivals, concerts, marchés, expositions peintures…. Retrouvez l’agenda de tous les événements du département des Deux-Sèvres.

Crédits : ©Géocaching Gratuit ©Deux-Sèvres Tourisme

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres, La Chapelle-Bertrand Autres Lieu La Chapelle-Bertrand Adresse Le bourg, 79200 La Chapelle-Bertrand Ville La Chapelle-Bertrand lieuville La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand