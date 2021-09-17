Exposition “Patrimoine Rhône Lez Provence” communauté de communes Rhône Lez Provence Bollène
Journée du patrimoine 2021 communauté de communes Rhône Lez Provence. Gratuit
Vendredi 17 septembre, 08h00, 13h30
Exposition “Patrimoine Rhône Lez Provence”
vendredi 17 septembre – 08h00 à 12h30
vendredi 17 septembre – 13h30 à 18h00
Entrée libre
communauté de communes Rhône Lez Provence 1260 avenue Théodore Aubanel,84500 Bollène Bollène 84500 La Planchette Vaucluse
https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location59492950.jpg 04 90 40 01 28 https://ccrlp.fr
Crédits : Gratuit CCRLP