2022-05-26 – 2022-05-26
Saint-Valery-en-Caux Seine-Maritime
Dès 9h : foire à tout / marché artisanal
11h-11h45 : apéritif
Dès 11h30 : restauration sous chapiteau ou en plein air
15h : On danse Guinguette avec l’orchestre Duo Lacroix
15h : courses en sacs
16h : la roue de la chance
17h : courses à la cuillère
18h -19h30: apéritif puis restauration sous chapiteau ou en plein air
20h30-23h30 : on danse country avec Alan Carter
Animations payantes, voir programme.
Au jardin public, place de la gare
Inscriptions pour la foire à tout : 06 22 54 15 13
tarif exposants : 2.50€/ml
Inscriptions marché artisanal : 06 03 56 70 26
Tarif exposants : 15€/journée
+33 6 22 54 15 13
Saint-Valery-en-Caux
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-16 par