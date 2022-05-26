Journée “On s’amuse avec l’AVA” Saint-Valery-en-Caux Saint-Valery-en-Caux Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Valery-en-Caux

Seine-Maritime

Journée “On s’amuse avec l’AVA” Saint-Valery-en-Caux, 26 mai 2022, Saint-Valery-en-Caux. Journée “On s’amuse avec l’AVA” Saint-Valery-en-Caux

2022-05-26 – 2022-05-26

Saint-Valery-en-Caux Seine-Maritime Dès 9h : foire à tout / marché artisanal

11h-11h45 : apéritif

Dès 11h30 : restauration sous chapiteau ou en plein air

15h : On danse Guinguette avec l’orchestre Duo Lacroix

15h : courses en sacs

16h : la roue de la chance

17h : courses à la cuillère

18h -19h30: apéritif puis restauration sous chapiteau ou en plein air

20h30-23h30 : on danse country avec Alan Carter Animations payantes, voir programme.

Au jardin public, place de la gare Inscriptions pour la foire à tout : 06 22 54 15 13

tarif exposants : 2.50€/ml

Inscriptions marché artisanal : 06 03 56 70 26

Tarif exposants : 15€/journée Dès 9h : foire à tout / marché artisanal

11h-11h45 : apéritif

Dès 11h30 : restauration sous chapiteau ou en plein air

15h : On danse Guinguette avec l’orchestre Duo Lacroix

15h : courses en sacs

16h : la roue de la chance

17h : courses à la… +33 6 22 54 15 13 Dès 9h : foire à tout / marché artisanal

11h-11h45 : apéritif

Dès 11h30 : restauration sous chapiteau ou en plein air

15h : On danse Guinguette avec l’orchestre Duo Lacroix

15h : courses en sacs

16h : la roue de la chance

17h : courses à la cuillère

18h -19h30: apéritif puis restauration sous chapiteau ou en plein air

20h30-23h30 : on danse country avec Alan Carter Animations payantes, voir programme.

Au jardin public, place de la gare Inscriptions pour la foire à tout : 06 22 54 15 13

tarif exposants : 2.50€/ml

Inscriptions marché artisanal : 06 03 56 70 26

Tarif exposants : 15€/journée Saint-Valery-en-Caux

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-16 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Valery-en-Caux, Seine-Maritime Autres Lieu Saint-Valery-en-Caux Adresse Ville Saint-Valery-en-Caux lieuville Saint-Valery-en-Caux Departement Seine-Maritime

Journée “On s’amuse avec l’AVA” Saint-Valery-en-Caux 2022-05-26 was last modified: by Journée “On s’amuse avec l’AVA” Saint-Valery-en-Caux Saint-Valery-en-Caux 26 mai 2022 Saint-Valery-en-Caux seine-maritime

Saint-Valery-en-Caux Seine-Maritime