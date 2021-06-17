Châteaubourg Châteaubourg CHATEAUBOURG, Ille-et-Vilaine Job Dating Châteaubourg Châteaubourg Châteaubourg Catégories d’évènement: CHATEAUBOURG

Vitré Communauté en collaboration avec Start People propose un job dating jeudi 17 juin de 14h à 17h au Point Accueil Emploi de Châteaubourg. Postes à pourvoir sur Châteaubourg et environs : Cariste (h/f), Préparateur de Commandes avec CACES 1 (h/f), Opérateur de production (h/f); Agent de conditionnement (h/f), Chauffeur PL (h/f), Conducteur de ligne (h/f). Missions possibles pour les étudiants. Sur rendez-vous obligatoire au 02 99 00 91 15.

