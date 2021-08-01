Festival « Rogé en fête » Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 31 juillet 2021-31 juillet 2021, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

Festival « Rogé en fête » 2021-07-31 11:00:00 – 2021-08-01 23:00:00 Lieu-dit La Grâce CHATEAU DE ROGE
Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

EUR   Concerts (CARTE POSTALE, POOR PADDY ET RAH’ANIME), exposition d’artisans, artistes, associations, animations, buvette et restauration.

+33 7 61 62 38 50

rogé

