Villeneuve-sur-Lot Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne, Villeneuve-sur-Lot Festival « Rogé en fête » Villeneuve-sur-Lot Villeneuve-sur-Lot Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Villeneuve-sur-Lot

Festival « Rogé en fête » Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 31 juillet 2021-31 juillet 2021, Villeneuve-sur-Lot. Festival « Rogé en fête » 2021-07-31 11:00:00 – 2021-08-01 23:00:00 Lieu-dit La Grâce CHATEAU DE ROGE

Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne EUR Concerts (CARTE POSTALE, POOR PADDY ET RAH’ANIME), exposition d’artisans, artistes, associations, animations, buvette et restauration. Concerts (CARTE POSTALE, POOR PADDY ET RAH’ANIME), exposition d’artisans, artistes, associations, animations, buvette et restauration. +33 7 61 62 38 50 Concerts (CARTE POSTALE, POOR PADDY ET RAH’ANIME), exposition d’artisans, artistes, associations, animations, buvette et restauration. rogé dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-15 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne, Villeneuve-sur-Lot Étiquettes évènement : Autres Lieu Villeneuve-sur-Lot Adresse Lieu-dit La Grâce CHATEAU DE ROGE Ville Villeneuve-sur-Lot lieuville 44.39492#0.7681