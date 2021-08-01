Festival « Rogé en fête » Villeneuve-sur-Lot Villeneuve-sur-Lot
Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
EUR Concerts (CARTE POSTALE, POOR PADDY ET RAH’ANIME), exposition d’artisans, artistes, associations, animations, buvette et restauration.
+33 7 61 62 38 50
