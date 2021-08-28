Festival Les Carrières Saint-Roch Luzarches Luzarches
Festival Les Carrières Saint-Roch Luzarches, 27 août 2021, Luzarches.
Festival Les Carrières Saint-Roch 2021-08-27 13:00:00 13:00:00 – 2021-08-28 23:00:00 23:00:00 Carrières Saint-Roch 3 chemin des Carrières de St-Côme
Luzarches Val-d’Oise Luzarches
Venez prendre une bouffée d’air frais avant la rentrée à Luzarches (95), au festival de musique des Carrières St-Roch.
+33 6 68 31 63 32 https://www.carrieres-st-roch.com/
dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-15 par