La Roque-d'Anthéron Château de Florans Bouches-du-Rhône, La Roque-d'Anthéron Festival International de Piano de La Roque d’Anthéron: Kotaro Fukuma Château de Florans La Roque-d'Anthéron Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

La Roque-d'Anthéron

Festival International de Piano de La Roque d’Anthéron: Kotaro Fukuma Château de Florans, 25 juillet 2021-25 juillet 2021, La Roque-d'Anthéron. Festival International de Piano de La Roque d’Anthéron: Kotaro Fukuma

Château de Florans, le dimanche 25 juillet à 09:45

Kotaro Fukuma: Piano Fontaines – Bach / Brahms – Poupel – Bach / Petri – Mendelssohn – Bach / Fukuma – Takemistu Fontaines : Prélude et fugue “Ach wie flüchtig, ach wie nichtig…” opus 44 Bach / Brahms : Chaconne, extraite de la Partita pour violon n°2 en ré mineur BWV 1004 Poupel : Road to Bach Bach / Petri : Aria “Que les brebis paissent en paix”, extrait de la Cantate BWV 208 Mendelssohn : Variations sérieuses opus 54 Bach / Fukuma : Air “Erbarme dich, mein Gott”, extrait de la Passion selon Saint Matthieu Takemitsu : Litany – In memory of Michael Vyner

30€

♫♫♫ Château de Florans 13640 La Roque-d’Anthéron La Roque-d’Anthéron Bouches-du-Rhone

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-07-25T09:45:00 2021-07-25T10:45:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, La Roque-d'Anthéron Autres Lieu Château de Florans Adresse 13640 La Roque-d'Anthéron Ville La Roque-d'Anthéron lieuville Château de Florans La Roque-d'Anthéron